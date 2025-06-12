Australia's Steve Smith oozed confidence after day one of the World Test Championship final at Lord's. "I think we're in a good spot," said the batting ace who surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (6) for the most fifty-plus scores (7 in 13 innings) in ICC knockout tournaments with a solid 66.

The defending champions were bundled out for 212 after Temba Bavuma won the toss. Only Beau Webster scored more (72) than Smith after getting an early reprieve. "We've probably had a few missed opportunities with the bat to try and get a bigger total, but I think the wicket's offered something all day," Smith said.

Smith's only complaint was his poor decision to go after part-time spinner Aiden Markram. "I'm still trying to fathom how I've done that," Smith said of his dismissal to a thick edge on an attempt to slog Markram to the boundary.

Kagiso Rabada took 5/51, including three of the last four, as Australia went from 146/5 to be bowled out. Marco Jansen claimed 3/49, with makeshift opener Marnus Labuschagne (17) counting among his victims.

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates taking the wicket of South Africa's Tristan Stubbs. Photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers

But the Aussie pacers took a leaf out of Rabada's playbook by dominating the conditions. The South Africans were in a spot of bother, at 43/4 at stumps.

Josh Hazlewood swung in a beauty to knock over Tristan Stubbs after Mitchell Starc uprooted Aiden Markram (0) and got Ryan Rickelton (16) edge to first slip. Skipper Pat Cummins removed Wiaan Mulder (6).

South Africa trail Australia by 169 runs and will be hoping captain Bavuma (3) and David Bedingham (8) put up a fight. "We feel there is a lot of opportunity still left in the contest," Rabada said.