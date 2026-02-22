Jaspreet Bumrah turned up and did what he does best as India took the early advantage in the second Super Eights match of the day. South Africa, batting first were in a spot of bother after they were reduced to 41 for 3 in the Powerplay.

David Miller was batting at 18, and Dewald Brvis was on 4 at the end of six overs.

But the early exchanges belonged to India as Bumrah went for the kill early on. He drew the first blood in his first over, second of the innings.

After conceding a four off a full toss, Bumrah came back with a back-of-the-length delivery that pitched just outside off and nipped back in. de Kock missed it with a wild swing across the line, only to see his leg bail toppled.

Next in line was Ryan Rickelton. In the last ball of the fourth over, Bumrah bowled a slower ball on a length on the middle, completely foxing Rickelton. His leading edge was comfortably taken by Shivam Dube at midoff.

In between Arshadeep Singh removed South African Captain Aiden Markram for 4.