Bumrah does Bumrah things as South Africa slump to 41 for 3 in Powerplay
In a crucial T20 World Cup encounter, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against an unchanged Indian team at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, marking the first time the two finalists from the previous tournament have met. Despite concerns over opener Abhishek Sharma's recent form, India has maintained its winning combination, while South Africa has made four changes, bringing in Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, David Miller, and Marco Jansen, and their decision not to recall Axar Patel suggests an anticipation of early off-spin usage against South Africa's opening batsmen, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton.
Jaspreet Bumrah turned up and did what he does best as India took the early advantage in the second Super Eights match of the day. South Africa, batting first were in a spot of bother after they were reduced to 41 for 3 in the Powerplay.
David Miller was batting at 18, and Dewald Brvis was on 4 at the end of six overs.
But the early exchanges belonged to India as Bumrah went for the kill early on. He drew the first blood in his first over, second of the innings.
After conceding a four off a full toss, Bumrah came back with a back-of-the-length delivery that pitched just outside off and nipped back in. de Kock missed it with a wild swing across the line, only to see his leg bail toppled.
Next in line was Ryan Rickelton. In the last ball of the fourth over, Bumrah bowled a slower ball on a length on the middle, completely foxing Rickelton. His leading edge was comfortably taken by Shivam Dube at midoff.
In between Arshadeep Singh removed South African Captain Aiden Markram for 4.