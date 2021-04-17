KPL: KSEB crush Kerala Blasters, enter semis

Kochi: Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) crushed defending champions Kerala Blasters 4-1 to storm into the semifinals of the Kerala Premier League (KPL) at the Maharaja's College Ground, here on Saturday.

KSEB finished second behind Kerala United with 12 points in the six-team Group B. Kerala United, who had already booked a place in the semifinals, topped the group on goal difference. Blasters ended fourth and bowed out with seven points from five matches, while Mar Athanasius FC finished third with a tally 10 points.

Nijo Gilbert drew first blood for KSEB in the 34th minute, while Eldhose George doubled the lead six minutes later.

Vighnesh made it 3-0 in the 81st. Ajish completed the tally for the winners with three minutes to go. Naorem Mahesh Singh pulled one back in added time, but it was too little too late for Blasters.

Gokulam Kerala have qualified from Group A, while the second semifinalists are yet to be determined.

The semifinals will be played on Monday at Kochi and Thrissur. The final will be held at Kochi on Wednesday.