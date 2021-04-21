Gokulam Kerala clinch KPL title

Kochi: Gokulam Kerala FC got the better of KSEB 2-1 in extra time to emerge champions in the Kerala Premier League here on Wednesday.

After a barren first half, KSEB drew first blood through Vighnesh in the 54th minute of the final at the Maharaja's College Ground. However, substitute Nimshad Roshan restored parity for Gokulam in the 80th minute.

Ganesan netted the winner in the first half of extra time after KSEB custodian Shainkhan had parried away a free-kick by Deepak.

This is Gokulam's second triumph in the competition having won their maiden title in 2018.

Gokulam had lost to Kerala Blasters on penalties in the final of the last edition of KPL.

Gokulam's first team had won the I-League title recently.