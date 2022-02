Kozhikode: Basco Othukkungal FC scored a 2-0 win over Gokulam Kerala FC as the Kerala Premier League (KPL) resumed at the EMS Corporation Stadium here on Tuesday.

Nasarudheen put Basco ahead in the 40th minute, while Vishnu T M doubled the lead five minutes later.

In another match, KSEB outplayed Travancore Royals FC 4-0 at the Maharaja's College ground, Kochi.

Viknesh (37, 76) scored a brace, while Jijo Joseph (52) and Eldhose P (85) netted one apiece.