Kochi: Kannur edged out Kollam 6-5 on penalties in the opening match of the 57th Kerala Senior Inter-District Football Championship at the Maharaja's College Ground here on Friday.

The teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time. J A Shibi put Kannur ahead in the 35 minute. However, Aslam A scored with six minutes remaining to force a shootout.

Lijo Gilbert scored four goals as Thiruvananthapuram thrashed Pathanamthitta 7-2 in the second match.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Hibi Eden MP.