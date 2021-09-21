Kochi to host international women's tournament in December

Kochi: An international women's football tournament will be held here in December ahead of the AFC Women's Asian Cup that India is hosting from January 20 to February 6 next year.



Kerala will also host the final round of the 75th Santosh Trophy National Senior Football Championship at Manjeri. The next junior and sub-junior national football championships for boys and girls will also be held in the state.



The slew of tournaments were part of efforts to promote football in Kerala undertaken by the state government in collaboration with the All India Football Federation (AIFF).



The AIFF and Kerala Football Association will also support the organisation of Golden Baby Leagues as well as the Youth Leagues from the local level to the state level.



Talismanic former India captain I M Vijayan sounded excited, lavishing praise on the collaboration between the Kerala goevrnment and the AIFF in close coordination with the Kerala Football Association.



"This will act as a boon to football in the state. I am very happy to hear such tournaments are being planned to be hosted in Kerala," Vijayan said in an AIFF release.



"It has been a long time since we have had footballing action in the state, especially due to the pandemic. People are dying to watch live action," Vijayan said.



He said hosting an international women's tournament will further help inspire more women to take up the sport.



"Gokulam Kerala will play in the AFC Women's Club Championship, and now the Kerala Government has also opened academies for women. I am looking forward to it. Well done," Vijayan said.