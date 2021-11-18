Malayalam
Noted Indian football commentator Novy Kapadia dies

IANS
Published: November 18, 2021 07:16 PM IST
Novy Kapadia
Novy Kapadia. Photo: Twitter @NovyKapadia
Topic | Football

New Delhi: Noted sports commentator and author Novy Kapadia passed away due to health complications on Thursday. He was 68.

Kapadia, who has widely been regarded as the voice of Indian football, had been suffering from a motor neurone disease. He was confined to his house for the last two years due to the disease and was kept on life support for the last one month.

Over the years, the veteran had covered multiple FIFA World Cup tournaments and was considered an authority on football in India.

Kapadia, who had written books like Barefoot To Boots, The Many Lives Of Indian Football and others, had also served as a professor in the SGTB Khalsa College at Delhi University.

