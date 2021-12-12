ISL: Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal play out draw

Vasco: SC East Bengal’s search for the first win in this edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Kerala Blasters FC at the Tilak Maidan on Sunday.

This was the third consecutive draw between these two teams in the ISL which extended SCEB’s winless streak to six games.

Tomislav Mrcela (37’) opened his account in the ISL by scoring with a header before Alvaro Vazquez (44’) equalised or Blasters with a well taken shot just before half-time.

Vazquez looked to have sent the Blasters into the lead but the referee reversed his decision and disallowed the goal as he blew his whistle before the striker had put the ball past the goalkeeper. Within minutes after that incident, Blasters' custodian Prabhsukhan Gill made a crucial save, keeping Antonio Perosevic at bay.

SC East Bengal players celebrate the opening goal. Photo: ISL

There was a dearth of scoring opportunities in the first half until Mrcela found the back of the net with his head. The centre-back got on the end of a long throw from Raju Gaikwad and headed the ball past the keeper from close range. KBFC then lost their defender Enes Sipovic to an injury as he left the pitch disappointed and got replaced by Abdul Hakku.

With a couple of minutes to go for half-time, Vazquez's right footed shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection from Mrcela and went inside the back of the net. Thongkosiem Haokip and Amarjit Singh Kiyam received a yellow card each in the first half for poor challenges.

The second half got off to a cagey start with both teams cancelling each other out and struggling for momentum in the final third. Vazquez attempted a long-range shot late into the second half which was parried away by the goalkeeper. It was the last contribution from the Spaniard as Ivan Vukomanovic sent Jorge Diaz in his place from the bench.



A second goal was disallowed for the Yellow Army in the 89th minute after Diaz seemingly pushed a defender before heading a cross into the net.

Antonio Perosevic and Jessel Carneiro are engaged in a tussle. Photo: ISL



The draw took Blasters to seventh spot with six points from five matches, while East Bengal remain rock bottom with three points from six games.



SC East Bengal will face Khalid Jamil’s NorthEast United in their next fixture on Friday while Kerala Blasters FC have a tough meeting with reigning champions Mumbai City FC next Sunday.

