A morale-boosting win for Blasters: IM Vijayan

The solitary-goal win over SC East Bengal is definitely a huge morale-booster for Kerala Blasters. It was crucial for Blasters to pocket all three points as bigger challenges await them in the business end of the league stage.

In the last few matches, Blasters were forced to field a depleted squad due to COVID-19 cases and injuries among some of their key players. Still, the Yellow Brigade can be proud of the fighting spirit they showed yesterday. Some of the injuries in the Blasters' camp could be attributed to post-COVID conditions.



In fact, the pandemic has had a huge impact on the team's performance. Post-COVID, Blasters were not the same team that played a high-pressing game and showed fine coordination and slick passing. Even the experienced trio of Vazquez-Pereyra-Luna struggled to find rhythm. Players will not have enough time to recover for their next match against ATK Mohun Bagan scheduled for Saturday.

The young defenders, who rose to the occasion in the absence of regular starters, deserve a fair share of credit for the hard-fought win against East Bengal. Definitely, they will be upbeat and confident of doing well in the remaining matches.

(The writer is a former captain of the Indian football team)