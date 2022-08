Europa League: Manchester United drawn with Real Sociedad

Istanbul: Former Europa League champions Manchester United will take on Real Sociedad while fellow English side Arsenal will meet PSV Eindhoven in the group stage following the draw on Friday.

United, who lifted Europe's second-tier club competition trophy in 2017, will also play Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol and Cypriot outfit Omonoia in Group E.

Arsenal's other opponents in Group A include Bodo/Glimt and FC Zurich, as the two-time runners-up look to capture a maiden title in the competition.

Europa Conference League champions AS Roma were drawn with Ludogorets, Real Betis and HJK Helsinki.

The winners of the group stage, which begins from September 8, will advance directly to the round of 16 that will take place from February onwards.

Group runners-up will progress to the knockout stage play-off round where they will meet one of eight teams that have finished third in their groups in the top-tier Champions League.

Third-placed teams in the Europa League groups will drop to the third-tier Europa Conference League where they will play the group runners-up from that event in the knockout round play-offs.

The Europa League final will take place at Budapest's Puskas Arena on May 31 next year.