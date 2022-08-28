Malayalam
KWL: Apurna hits hat-trick in Kerala Blasters victory

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 28, 2022 10:41 PM IST
Kerala Blasters FC playing XI on Sunday. Apurna Narzary (front row, first from left) Photo: Special arrangement
Striker Apurna Narzary scored a hat-trick as Kerala Blasters blanked Don Bosco FA 5-0 in a Kerala Women's League match at the Maharaja's College Stadium in Ernakulam on Sunday.

In another match played at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Luca SC defeated Kadathanad Raja FA 3-0.

Blasters' Apurna and Luca's Revathi were adjudged player of the match in their respective games.

Results: Kerala Blasters 5 (Apurna Narzary 5, 27, 43, Kiran 19, Sunita Munda 45) bt Don Bosco FA 0, Luca SC 3 (Alpana Kujur 37, Arsha C 83, Revathi OP 90+5) bt Kadathanad Raja FA 0

