ISL 2022-23: Check out Kerala Blasters' home matches at Kochi

Kerala Blasters take on Emami East Bengal in the inaugural match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season.

Last season's runners-up Blasters are eager to welcome back home fans as ISL action returns to Kochi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium after more than two years.

The Yellow Brigade have a huge fan base.

Kerala Blaster's home matches

Versus East Bengal, October 7, Friday

Versus ATK Mohun Bagan, October 16, Sunday

Versus Mumbai City FC, October 28, Friday

Versus FC Goa, November 13, Sunday

Versus Bengaluru FC, December 11, Sunday

Versus Odisha FC, December 26, Monday

Versus Jamshedpur FC, January 3, 2023, Tuesday

Versus NorthEast United, January 29, 2023, Sunday

Versus Chennaiyin FC, February 7, 2023, Tuesday

Versus Hyderabad FC,February 26, 2023, Sunday

(All matches start at 7.30 pm)