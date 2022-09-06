Kerala Blasters announce season tickets for ISL 2022-23

Kerala Blasters FC have announced season tickets for the club’s home games in ISL Season 9. As an early bird offer, the tickets are being offered at a 40 per cent discount for Rs 2,499.

All tickets will be available for purchase on Paytm Insider (https://insider.in/hero-isl-2022-23-kerala-blasters-fc-season-ticket/event).

Blasters take on Emami East Bengal in the inaugural match of ISL 2022-23 at Kochi on October 7.

The season ticket guarantees you a seat at all home matches of Blasters in this season. The pass also gives fans an opportunity to view the matches from some of the best seats in the stadium - Tier 2 of the East and West galleries. In addition to this, season ticket holders will get a chance to watch first team training sessions, a season ticket card that can be used for convenient entry and exit at the stadium on match days, and lucky winners will get a chance to meet the players, win signed merchandise, participate in exciting contests with the team and so much more.

“The love that we have received from our fans has always been immense. To show our love towards them, we have come up with a little something like the season tickets. We are launching it for the first time ever with ISL season 9. With the season pass, our fans can watch all home games with a one-time purchase. The objective was to offer convenience in match-day experience as well as convenience in pricing. The idea is to gradually build out our season-ticket programme in years to come with more experiential offerings and features. We thoroughly look forward to welcoming the entire Yellow Army back to Kaloor after a two-year hiatus. Let’s be loud and proud come October 7. Go Blasters,” said Kerala Blasters Director Nikhil Bhardwaj.