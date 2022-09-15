ISL: Online ticket sales for Kerala Blasters' opening match begin

Ticket sales for Kerala Blasters' opening Indian Super League (ISL) Season 9 is now open. Marking a return to their home ground after two years of action in a bio-bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Blasters take on East Bengal FC in the inaugural match on October 7 (Friday) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi.

One97 Communications Limited is Blasters' official ticketing partner.

Fans can purchase tickets for the opening match on Paytm and Insider.in website and mobile application. The ticket prices range from Rs 299 (galleries) to Rs 1,999 (VIP).

Online ticket links

Insider.in: https://insider.in/hero-indian-super-league-2022-23-kerala-blasters-fc-vs-east-bengal/event and on Paytm.

The entry for all online tickets will be paperless. All a fan has to do is scan his/her e-ticket QR code at the stadium’s entry gates. However, for security reasons, it is mandatory for every fan to carry a valid ID card of the person who booked the ticket.

Tickets categories and prices



North Gallery Rs 299

South Gallery Rs 299

East Gallery Rs 399

West Gallery Rs 399

Block B Rs 499

Block D Rs 499

Block C Rs 899

Block A Rs 899

Block E Rs 999

VIP Rs 1,999