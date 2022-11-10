Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

ISL: Bose breaks NorthEast hearts, scores late winner for ATKMB

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 10, 2022 11:06 PM IST
Subhasish Bose
Subhasish Bose celebrates scoring the winner for ATK Mohun Bagan against NorthEast United. Photo: ISL
Topic | Football

Kolkata: NorthEast United's hope of securing the first point in the Indian Super League season was thwarted by a late winner from Subhasish Bose as ATK Mohun Bagan moved second in the points table.

Aaron Evans had scored in the 81st minute to level the match 1-1 before Bose stood tall to head home in the 90th minute to give the hosts a 2-1 win. ATK (10 points) remain behind leaders and defending champions, Hyderabad FC (16).

NorthEast, meanwhile, remain rooted to the points table without a point after their sixth straight defeat since the start of the season.

RELATED ARTICLES

Liston Colaco had ATK ahead in the 35th minute after Juan Ferrando retained his same XI that grabbed a point in Mumbai last Sunday. Their visitors had made four changes but failed to put an end to their worst-ever start.

The visitors had the first chance within seconds of kick-off but young striker Parthib failed to capitalise. Dimitri Petratos scored at the other end, but it was flagged offside.

The opener came from a misplaced pass in midfield from Parthib, to which Hugo Boumous was alert and he found Colaco who finished it with aplomb.

NorthEast believed in securing a precious point when in the final ten minutes a Jon Gaztanaga glancing header allowed Aaron Evans to level the match. That was before Bose broke their hearts.

ATK will play FC Goa next on November 20 while NorthEast get a longer break before their next match, on November 25, against Mumbai City.
(With agency inputs)

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.