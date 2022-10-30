East Bengal fan dies of heart attack during Kolkata derby in ISL

A supporter of East Bengal Football Club died of heart attack during the Indian Super League match against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata Saturday evening.

East Bengal Head Coach Stephen Constantine tweeted that the deceased, Joy Shankar Saha, was a loyal supporter of the club.

We are deeply saddened to hear about the sudden passing away of Joy Shankar Saha, who was one of our loyal supporters. On behalf of the club and players, I would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Joy. Gone too soon.🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷🌷 — StephenConstantine (@StephenConstan) October 29, 2022

The derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, now rebranded as ATK Mohun Bagan, is one of the oldest football rivalries in the country.

Their meetings are almost always fiercely fought. On Saturday, ATK Mohun Bagan defeated East Bengal 2-0 with 62,542 attending the match.

Both clubs and several players expressed their grief at the passing of the supporter.

East Bengal player Jordan O'Doherty tweeted: "I’m very sad to hear the terrible news that an East Bengal supporter has passed away after suffering a heart attack at tonight’s game. This puts things into perspective and makes you realise there is more to life than football. Sending strength and love to the man’s family."

Pritam Kotal, a member of the victorious ATK Mohun Bagan tweeted: "The fight is a 90-minute fight inside the field, always hoping that those who come to the field enjoy the game and enjoy it. Joyshankar Saha, a native of Baguiati, died of a heart attack at the stadium during the derby, as his favourite team lost."