I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC coach steps down mid-season

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 26, 2022 11:16 PM IST
Richard Towa. Photo: Instagram/@gokulam_kerala_fc
Gokulam Kerala FC and Cameroonian head coach Richard Towa has decided to step down from his role, midway through the I-League season.

The Malabarians made public the news through their official Instagram handle, in which it thanked Towa for his time with the team.

The caption read: "The Cameroonian coach took charge of Malabarians 2022-23 campaign but has decided to discontinue his role at Gokulam."

It further stated Towa had mixed results at Gokulam with 4 wins, 2 defeats and 3 draws to his name in the I-League.

With Towa being relieved of his duties, it is speculated that a new coach from Europe will take charge of the team soon, probably even before their next match on January 8.

Gokulam Kerala FC is at present lying fourth in the points table with 15 points, scoring just seven goals from nine games and having conceded four.

Sreenidi Deccan are the table leaders with 19 points from 9 matches, of which they've won 6, lost 2 and drawn 1.

