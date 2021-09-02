Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad to lead Gokulam Kerala

Kozhikode: Afghan midfielder Sharif Mukhammad will lead Gokulam Kerala FC in the upcoming season.



The Afghan national team member played a pivotal role in the Malabarians’ maiden I-League title triumph last season.



Sharif, who played in the defensive midfield position, scored four goals from 14 matches. He was also the anchorman in Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese’s attacking style with a whopping 799 passes.



He was a crucial component in the three-man midfield of Gokulam Kerala. His free-kick goal paved the way for the Malabarians' comeback win against TRAU FC in the vital final league fixture.



Born and brought up in Russia, Sharif started his football journey at the age of seven with the academy of Anzhi Makhachkala, a Russian Premier League club. He was promoted to their senior team and remained at his boyhood club for five years. At Anzhi, he has played along with top footballers such as Roberto Carlos, Willian, and Samuel Eto.



He later joined Spartak Nalchik, AFC Eskilstuna, and Maziya. At Maziya, he played the AFC Cup. Sharif is a regular starter for the Afghan National team and has made 23 appearances so far.



“We have won I-League and we have made Kerala fans proud. We have shown everybody that we can play beautiful football. I know that it won't be easy to defend titles. But we will play with the same aggressive and attacking style, and we won’t let our fans down this season,” said Sharif.



“He is an experienced player with exceptional leadership qualities. His experience in midfield will help the Malabarians to scale new heights in the season. We wish him all the best this season as captain,” said Gokulam Kerala head coach Annese.