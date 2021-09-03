Gokulam Kerala rope in Nigerian striker Chikatara

Kozhikode: Gokulam Kerala FC have signed Nigerian striker Chisom Elvis Chikatara for the upcoming season.



The 26-year-old has played for top clubs in countries such as Nigeria, Morocco, Egypt, Bahrain, and Iraq.



Chikatara started his football journey at the age of seven and after his academy years, he joined Abia Warriors FC. He helped the club to get into the Nigerian Premier League.



He spent four years in the club, scoring 58 goals in 71 matches. He also represented the Nigerian national team in in the 2016 African Nations Championship and scored a hat-trick against Niger.



After his stint at Abia Warriors FC, he represented Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, Egyptian club El Gouna, Bahraini club Al-Shabab Club and Iraqi club Naft Maysan.



Chikatara is an agile right-footed striker who has good space and finishing ability.



“I am glad to join Indian champions Gokulam Kerala FC. I am ambitious like the club and I would like to make a mark in India. I will help the club conquer new heights,” said Chikatara, who is expected to reach India by next week and join the squad before the Durand Cup.



"In all I-League, it will be difficult to find a player like this. It is not easy to play for the Nigerian national team. He is technically sound and has good pace. He has proved his worth in all the clubs he has played. I hope he can give international quality to the team," said Gokulam Kerala head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese.



“We welcome Elvis Chikatara. He has a proven track record and we believe he can flourish in India. We wish him all the best for the season,” said Gokulam Kerala president V C Praveen.