Santosh Trophy: Five-star Kerala crush Andhra to remain top of Group 2

Kozhikode: Kerala crushed Andhra Pradesh 5-0 in their third Group 2 match of the Santosh Trophy at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Sunday.

With this win, Kerala remain on top of the group with 9 points.

The hosts scored three goals in the first half and completed a perfect outing with five different players scoring.

Kerala crushed Rajasthan 7-0 in their tournament opener and later defeated Bihar 4-1.

Result: Kerala 5 (Nijo Gilbert 16, Mohamed Salim 19, Abdu Raheem 45+4, Vishak Mohanan 53, Viknesh M 62) bt Andhra Pradesh 0