Santosh Trophy: Kerala down J&K, make it four out of four

Kozhikode: Kerala downed a fighting Jammu and Kashmir 3-0 to continue their winning run in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Thursday.

M Viknesh drew first blood for the home side in the 51st minute. Rizwan Ali doubled the lead in the 76th, while Nijo Gilbert made it 3-0 in added time.

The defending champions moved to to the top of the Group II table with a maximum 12 points from four games, ahead of Mizoram on goal difference.

Kerala will clash with Mizoram on Sunday to decide the group toppers. Kerala can top the group with a draw.