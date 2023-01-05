Malayalam
Santosh Trophy: Kerala down J&K, make it four out of four

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 05, 2023 05:37 PM IST Updated: January 05, 2023 06:33 PM IST
From left: Viknesh, Rizwan Ali and Nijo Gilbert scored for Kerala. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kozhikode: Kerala downed a fighting Jammu and Kashmir 3-0 to continue their winning run in the Santosh Trophy National Football Championship here on Thursday. 

M Viknesh drew first blood for the home side in the 51st minute. Rizwan Ali doubled the lead in the 76th, while Nijo Gilbert made it 3-0 in added time.

The defending champions moved to to the top of the Group II table with a maximum 12 points from four games, ahead of Mizoram on goal difference.

Kerala will clash with Mizoram on Sunday to decide the group toppers. Kerala can top the group with a draw.

Action from the Kerala-J&K match. Photo: Special Arrangement
