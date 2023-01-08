Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for final round as group champions

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 08, 2023 04:19 PM IST Updated: January 08, 2023 06:32 PM IST
Naresh Bhagyanathan
Naresh Bhagyanathan put Kerala ahead. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Football

Kozhikode: Kerala outplayed Mizoram 5-1 in to top Group II and qualify for the Santosh Trophy National Football Championships final round here on Sunday.

Naresh Bhagyanathan broke the deadlock for the hosts in the 30th minute at the EMS Coropration Stadium. The forward latched on to a rebound and scored with a backheel.

Nijo Gilbert doubled the lead shortly after resumption of play in the second half by scoring off a free-kick.

RELATED ARTICLES

Naresh scored his second goal to make it 3-0 in the 65th minute.

Gifty Gracious found the back of the net in the 77th minute.

Malsawmfela pulled one back for Mizoram in the 81st.

However, Vishak Mohanan made it 5-1 four minutes later.

Defending champion Kerala topped the group with 15 points from five matches. Mizoram finished second with 12 points from five games.

Kerala began their campaign with a 7-0 win over Rajasthan and defeated Bihar 4-1. They thumped Andhra Pradesh 5-0 and got the better of Jammu and Kashmir 3-0 before the huge win over Mizoram.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.