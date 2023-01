Manjeri: Gokulam Kerala scored a 2-0 win over Real Kashmir in the I-League on Friday.

Thahir Zaman put the defending champions ahead in the 35th minute, while new recruit Jobby Justin doubled the lead in the 86th to make sure of three points.

The victory helped Gokulam climb to third spot with 21 points from 12 matches.

Gokulam next play Kenkre on January 29 (Sunday).