Sports minister orders probe against Bobby Aloysius

Kerala Sports Minister E P Jayarajan has entrusted the principal secretary (sports) to probe complaints of government fund misuse by former high jumper Bobby Aloysius.

The minister said that further action will be taken on completion of the report.

It has been alleged that Bobby misused the central and state governments' funds given to her as part of her foreign training programme in 2003.

Former Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) member Salim P Chako had complained that Bobby had resorted to corruption.

Bobby also served as an assistant secretary (technical) of the KSSC.

Bobby won silver medal in the 2002 Busan Asian Games and also competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

The 46-year-old won the Dhyan Chand Award for coaches in 2018.