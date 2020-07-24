Malappuram: The Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) has decided to revoke the controversial decision to reduce the number of seats in sports hostels in the state.

Earlier, it was decided that 231 students will be expelled from hostels owing to poor performance. However, Sports Minister E P Jayarajan said that these students can continue in hostels this academic year.



There was criticism that expelling students two months after the classes started will affect their studies.

However, the decision to limit the number of fresh seats to 227 this year will stay. The students can pick the hostels of their choice.

The KSSC standing committee also decided to consider any deserving candidate who was left out of the original list.





