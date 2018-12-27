Why Internet can't stop talking about Priya Varrier's Christmas look

Priya Varrier who rose to instant popularity in a just a wink through the song "Maanikya Malaraya Poovi" from 'Oru Adaar Love' is still the favorite of social media.



With over 6.3 million followers, Priya tops the list with most number of followers from Kerala. Each time she shares a photo, netizens look forward for more. This time too was no different.



Recently Priya took to Instagram to share a Christmas special photo. She had taken the pics as part of a Bollywood photoshoot. While some were enchanted by her beauty, it didn't go well with a few others. In fact, Priya was criticized for wearing short dress and comments followed which said she did not dress in a way that suited Kerala culture.



This is not the first time she is facing trolls. She has done several photo-shoots and has also walked the ramp on few occasions. Just like Priya Varrier fans, there are hater pages too.



Priya's first movie 'Oru Adaar Love' directed by Omar Lulu is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

