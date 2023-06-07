Omar Lulu takes a dig at Priya Varrier for claiming 'viral wink idea' was hers

Priya Varrier’s wink literally shook the entire internet. Her wink and eyebrow lift in Omar Lulu’s ‘Oru Adaar Love’ made her an overnight sensation. Recently in an interview, she claimed that the entire thing was her idea. But Omar Lulu has flatly denied that claim by sharing two videos. Along with the latest trending one, he shared a 5-year-old video in which Priya appears with him and Roshan on a television show and gives credit to the director for the idea. Omar also wrote a mocking note-“Poor girl perhaps forgot about it as it happened 5 years ago. Try this ayurvedic medicine (Valia Chandanathi).”

Priya along with Mamta Mohandas had appeared in the Pearly Maaney show as part of the 'Live' movie promotions. For a segment, Pearly showed her the still from ‘Oru Adaar Love’ and asked her if she recalled the scene. That's when Priya said it was her own idea. When the video became viral, Omar Lulu posted his response in which he shared both clips on social media.