Parthiban reacts to Sachy's wish to cast him in AK's Tamil remake

Director Sachy, who passed away on Thursday, had given the rights to remake his critically-acclaimed blockbuster Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' (AK) in Tamil and Hindi languages.
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
A part is gone: Ranjith's post on Sachy will remind of the strong friendship the filmmaker shared

AK, which tells the story of an ego clash between a policeman and rich brat, had Biju Menon and Prithviraj in the lead roles. Biju Menon plays the role of policeman Ayyappan Nair while Prithvi acts as Koshy, the rich man.

Onmanorama on Friday reported that Sachy preferred Karthi and Parthiaban for the lead roles in its Tamil version.

Producer Kathiresan has bagged the rights for Tamil remake. However, the cast for the project have not finalised yet.

In response to the Onmanorama story, Parthiaban tweeted that he was surprised to know Sachy's preference and would try to fulfil the late director's wish.

The Tamil actor said he hasn't watched the movie yet. "Many people told me that it would be good if I could play Biju Menon's character in Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Even the director has said so. However, before I could feel happy about it, I had to wish him RIP. I will watch the film today. I will strive to fulfill his wish. Friends in Malayalam please support with me." he wrote.

