A part is gone: Ranjith's post on Sachy will remind of the strong friendship the filmmaker shared

Malayalam writer-director Sachy took happiness in deep and strong friendships. And how Malayalam movie fraternity came together during the funeral of Sachy was a proof to the same.

Director Ranjith, one of his close aides in the industry was seen throughout the funeral ritual.

Later, Ranjith, shared a pic of him with Sachy that will remind one of the close bond the duo shared. 'A part is gone,' Ranjith captioned the pic.

Sachy passed away on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Sachy had been undergoing treatment in recent days at Thrissur’s Jubilee Mission Hospital, where he passed away.

Interestingly, Ranjith had played the role of Prithviraj's father in Sachy's last directorial Ayyappanum Koshiyum.