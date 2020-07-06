Two days after resigning from the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), writer-director Vidhu Vincent has raised serious allegations against the association.

Vidhu alleged that WCC has different rules for different artistes. "While she was criticised for joining hands with producer B Unnikrishnan, who stood with Dileep, the key accused in actress attack case, no one questioned Parvathy for working with Siddique, who openly supported Dileep after the sexual assault," she wrote on he Facebook post.

She said WCC did not support her while she was gearing up for her second movie 'Stand Up', jointly produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph. The film has Nimisha Sajayan and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles.

Through the post, Vidhu pointed fingers at some of WCC's notable members, such as actress Rima Kallingal, Parvathy, scriptwriter Deedi Damodaran and director Anjali Menon.

The WCC was formed in 2017 in response to the sexual assault against a popular Malayalam actress. The outfit has been demanding gender equality in the film industry since its inception.

Vidhu had announced her resignation from the outfit on Saturday. In a Facebook post that day, she said she was quitting due to some personal and political differences with WCC.







