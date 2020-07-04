Filmmaker Vidhu Vincent quits WCC on personal and political grounds

Malayalam filmmaker Vidhu Vincent, one of the founding members of the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), has quit the organisation. In a Facebook post, Vidhu Vincent revealed that she decided to end her association over her personal and political stands.

She further mentioned that she will be supporting all the future endeavors of WCC that will help in strengthening the women community of the Malayalam film industry. She also stated that she hoped that the organisation strengthens itself further through self-criticism in the journey forward.

Vidhu was one among the few artists who were at the forefront to form the association in May 2017.

WCC has not responded to the news of resignation yet. WCC was formed to bring together women in the movie industry and look into the individual women's struggles together.

Last year, leading actress Manju Warrier too had quit the association. Back then, it was Vidhu who had revealed that Manju has had some differences with the stances of a few members of the group.

Later, veteran actress Revathy had confirmed Manju's quitting.

Revathy had then said, "Manju had told us that she wants to stay away from this entire thing for a while. All of us at WCC said 'yes, its your personal decision, please go ahead'. From that point onwards, Manju has not been part of any decision or discussion in the WCC. As a democratic organisation, we respect that."

Meanwhile, Vidhu's last directorial venture was 'Stand Up' starring Nimisha Sajayan and Rajisha Vijayan which was produced by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph.