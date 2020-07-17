Nayanthara's latest ad goes viral, fans call her 'beauty in black'

It's not every day that you get to see a star like Nayanthara doing a TV ad.

Though Nayanthara started her career as a television anchor and has also done ad films during her initial days in career, she, later decided to stay away and not to endorse products.

Now, during the lockdown the stunning actress has acted in a new ad film for the Ujala brand which is doing the rounds on Twitter. In the 16-seconds video, the actress was seen in a black saree looking herself at a mirror.

Also read: You won’t believe how much Nayanthara charged for a 50-second ad



And netizens have been heaping praises on her. While one user wrote, 'she is a beauty in black' another wrote, 'Nayan looks stunning in black.'

Meanwhile, buzz is that Nayanthara's decision has come in wake of supporting Indian products and banning Chineese products.

No wonder, Nayanthara's return to TV ad has surprised one and all. She was last seen in a jewellery ad in 2019. Before that in 2017, she shot an advertisement for Tata Sky and earnings from it made her the highest paid southern female actor.