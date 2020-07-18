Tovino Thomas goes the Vava Suresh way, shares video with snake

Vava Suresh, the celebrity snake catcher is known for his missions for saving snakes straying into human inhabited areas in Kerala. He is often seen playing with snakes in his hands.

Now, looks like actor Tovino Thomas too has gone the Vava Suresh way. In his latest Instagram post, Tovino shared a video playing with a snake on his hands.

Though it is amusing to watch the actor, it gives an eerie feeling as the snake creeps over Tovino's hands. Check out for yourself:

Post the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown phase, Tovino has been active on social media platforms. Tovino, who is also a fitness freak keeps posting videos of his work outs.

Earlier, Tovino had shared a picture of his baby boy Tahaan Tovino. Though the baby isn't visible in the photo, the little one's tiny hand is seen holding Tovino's finger.

On workfront, the actor will next be seen in Kilometers & Kilometers and Kurup.