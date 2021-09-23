Tovino's Minnal Murali to arrive this Christmas!

Tovino Thomas' most-anticipated film, Minnal Murali, is all set to have a direct OTT release. The superhero film will premiere on Netflix soon in multiple languages. Netflix shared a new promo with the announcement date. The film will start streaming from December 24, 2021 as a Christmas release.

Directed by Basil Joseph, Minnal Murali will see Tovino playing the role of the fastest man alive on Earth.

Touted as the first Malayalam superhero flick, Minnal Murali will have Tovino essaying Murali, an ordinary man who turns into a superhero after being struck by a bolt of lightning that bestows him with special powers. The film also stars Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles.

On September 6, Netflix announced that the superhero film, Minnal Murali, will release on their platform soon. According to their post, the film will release in multiple languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.

Minnal Murali was slated to hit the theatres in late 2020. However, the film was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. The film is produced by Sophia Paul, under the banner of Weekend Blockbusters.