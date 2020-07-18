Tovino Thomas wishes OTT release for 'Guppy'

Tovino Thomas-starrer Guppy released in 2016 and looks like the actor cherishes the movie a lot.

For the unversed, Guppy couldn't perform well at the box office when it was released in theaters but it fetched accolades only after its DVD release. Tovino's last movie Forensic got good response after it was released on Amazon Prime.

Now, in an interview with Times of India, Tovino stated that if Malayalam films reach people across borders, it will be accepted.

"When Forensic was released on an OTT platform, we got immense feedback, mostly from non-Malayalis. In fact, the reviews were much better than what it was running in theatres. So, Malayalam films will be accepted if we ensure it reaches people. I now wish that Guppy and Maayanadhi had released in OTT because it would have been accepted even better by a larger audience."

Amid the lockdown, films are getting released on OTT platforms. Sufiyum Sujathayum, recently made history as the first Malayalam movie to be released through an OTT platform. It is yet to be seen how other Mollywood filmmakers are going to accept this change.

Meanwhile, filmmakers including Mahesh Narayanan and Khalid Rahman are in the post-production stage of their films which is slated to have an OTT release.

Buzz is also that Lijo Jose Pellissery is in talks for the release of his movie Churuli.