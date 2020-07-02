{{head.currentUpdate}}

Churuli trailer: Lijo Jose Pellissery promises a dark and mysterious ride

Churuli-Trailer
Days after announcing that Lijo Jose Pellissery is all set to shoot his next 'A' on the first of July, the director surprised one and all by releasing the trailer of his movie Churuli.
Lijo Jose Pellissery's next is 'A', shares first look poster

The 3-minute trailer begins with a woman's narration asking about Perumadan. And it follows a dark and mysterious ride with fine actors like Chemban Vinod, Vinay Forrt, Joju George.

The film was apparently shot in just 19 days in locations like Idukki.

The story is by Vinoy Thomas and the adapted screenplay is by S Hareesh with whom Lijo is collaborating again after the widely acclaimed Jallikattu.

Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer and Sreerag Saji has composed the original score for Churuli.

Lijo and Chemban have produced Churuli, along with co-producers Jesto, Thomas and Naushad.

