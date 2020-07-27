Telugu actor Nithiin weds Shalini, check out who all attended the function

Telugu actor Nithiin got married to his longtime girlfriend Shalini on Sunday in Hyderabad.

The wedding was held at the Taj Faluknama Palace Hotel in Hyderabad. While Nithiin was spotted in a sherwani, his wife, Shalini Kandukari wore a golden saree.

Nithiin is the son of famous Telugu distributor, Sudhakar Reddy.

The couple met all the guidelines like a limited number of guests at the wedding. Actors like Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Kartikeya were seen at the wedding.

Nithiin and Shalini were supposed to tie the knot on April 15 this year. The two were supposed to have a destination wedding in Dubai. However, due to coronavirus pandemic, the plans were shelved.

Meanwhile, actors like Rana Daggubati, Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu and others sent him congratulations via social media platforms.

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh too had shared a pic of the couple wishing them the very best.