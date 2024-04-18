Active Telugu Film Producers Guild releases statement on PVR INOX issue in Kerala

The Active Telulgu Film Producers Guild has released a statement regarding the PVR INOX issue, which had rocked the Malayalam film industry last week. According to some association members, the Telugu film industry also faced losses as Telugu-dubbed Malayalam films were stalled when the multiplex chain issued a ban on Malayalam films in PVR theatres across the country.

“We condemn the unilateral removal of Malayalam films across India by a multiplex chain. We stand with our Kerala counterparts in their pursuit of fair business practices. We shall stay united," the producers guild wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mythri Movie Makers, which is known for bankrolling big-budget movies in Telugu, including Pushpa, also retweeted the statement. Sashidhar Reddy of Mythri, who is distributing the dubbed version of Manjummel Boys in Telangana, reportedly, raised a complaint regarding the issue with the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce.

The issue

The Malayalam film producers and PVR INOX locked horns last week after the multiplex chain refused to screen Malayalam films using the content service provider PDC (Producers Digital Cinema), introduced by the Film Producers Association in their newly opened theatre complex at a prominent mall in Kochi. According to the film producers, PDC is an affordable substitute to other content service providers like QUBE WIRE, which charges hefty amount as Virtual Print Fee for screening films. However, PVR INOX refused to accept this, maintaining they have signed an agreement with QUBE WIRE for this purpose. The multiplex chain is yet to reach a consensus regarding this at the newly opened complex, but have removed the blanket ban on screening Malayalam films in their theatres since Vishu.