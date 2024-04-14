Dr Ram Charan conferred with honorary doctorate in Literature from Vels University

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Ram Charan, who will be seen in ‘RC 16’ and ‘RC 17’, was recently conferred with an honorary doctorate in literature from the Vels University in Chennai. The actor was also the chief guest at the university's graduation ceremony.

The university shared pictures from the event on X with the caption, "Thiru. Ram Charan, Indian actor, film producer, and entrepreneur, receiving an honorary Doctor of Literature degree from Vels University at their 14th Annual Convocation (sic).”

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, director Shankar, among others are also recipients of this recognition. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan is currently busy with his upcoming project, 'Game Changer’. The film is directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, who is known for ‘Nayak’, ‘Anniyan’, ‘Sivaji: The Boss’, ‘Kaadhal’ and others. The film also stars Kiara Advani.