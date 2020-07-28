Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have had their first child.

The 24-year-old Game of Thrones star and the 30-year-old singer announced the birth on Monday.

Reportedly, the duo welcomed the baby on July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles. The couple has named their newborn girl Willa Jonas. Foreign media reports state that Willa, as per old German culture, translates to 'will helmet' or 'resolute protection.'

Fans are assuming that Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, could have named her daughter based on a character from the popular series. Willa, a young woman, worked as a servant in the Starks's ancestral seat at Winterfell in the eighth season of Game of Thrones.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's representatives confirmed the news to People and said, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." The report further states, "The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic, Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

The couple was quiet about the pregnancy and gave no further details on the baby.

Sophie Turner, the England-born actor who played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones for eight seasons, and Nick Jonas, the Arizona-born musician who came to fame in a band with his brothers on the Disney Channel, began dating in 2016 and married last year.