‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol ties the knot with ‘Manoharam’ co-star Aparna Das

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2024 10:02 AM IST Updated: April 24, 2024 10:03 AM IST
Photos of the couple's haldi ceremony went viral on social media. Photo | Instagram (aparna.das1)
‘Manjummel Boys’ actor Deepak Parambol and his ‘Manoharam’ co-star Aparna Das tied the knot in a traditional ceremony at Guruvayur on Wednesday. The function was held at the Guruvayur temple in presence of close friends and family. Aparna Das chose to wear a white-and-gold kasavu sari, which she paired with an embroidered green blouse.
Deepak looked stunning in a traditional mundu. On Tuesday, photos of the couple’s haldi ceremony had gone viral on social media. The two were dating for a few years now and reportedly met on the sets of ‘Manoharam’.

Though they never divulged any details about their relationship in public, the couple were often spotted together and had also holidayed in Bali last year. Their relationship was confirmed only after their wedding invitation started doing rounds on social media last month.

Aparna Das made her debut in the film ‘Njan Prakashan’ and delivered some remarkable performances in films like ‘Manoharam’ and ‘Beast’. Her 2023 performance as the lead heroine in ‘Dada’ received a lot of appreciation from the audience and critics alike. Deepak made his debut in Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Malarvaadi Arts Club’ and went on to act in several films, mostly in supporting roles.

