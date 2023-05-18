Malayalam
'Queen' actor Ashwin Jose weds his sweetheart Feba

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 18, 2023 03:28 PM IST
Ashwin and Jose have been dating each other for 11 years. Photo: Instagram | YouTube
Topic | Entertainment News

Actor Ashwin Jose, who shot to fame playing a college student Muneer in Dijo Jose Antony's film 'Queen' married his sweetheart Feba Johnson on Wednesday. The actor shared photos from the couple's special day on Instagram. “The moment we have been waiting for 11 years has finally arrived. We have now officially become husband and wife," the actor wrote on his Instagram page.

Ashwin who wrote the script of the recently released film 'Anuragam' played the lead in the movie, which was directed by Shahad Nilambur. The scene from 'Queen' in which he sings 'Nenjinakathu Lalettan' while being ragged by the seniors of his college, brought him to the spotlight.

In a recent interview with Manoramaonline, the actor revealed that he and his fiancee have been in love for several years. "My fiancee is not someone who knew much about films or the industry initially. However, she has been watching a lot of films recently. Now, she offers a lot of support to me. She has helped me make several scenes in Anuragam better,” he said.

Ashwin hails from Thiruvalla while Feba is from Adoor in Pathanamthitta.

