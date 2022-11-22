Maniyanpilla Raju's younger son Niranj all set to tie the knot

Actor Niranj who is the younger son of veteran actor and producer Maniyanpilla Raju is all set to tie the knot soon. The marriage function will be held in the first week of December.

According to industry sources, Niranjana, a fashion designer, is the bride. A reception will be organised in Thiruvananthapuram for members of the film industry in the days following the wedding.

Niranj made his debut as an artist in the film 'Black Butterfly' for which he also received the Kerala State Film Awards for best debutant actor. He then went on to act in movies like 'Finals', 'Drama', 'Soothrakaran'. His last film was 'Oru Thaathvika Avalokanam'.

Niranjana completed her professional course Pearls Fashion Institute in Delhi. She is the daughter of Paliath Vinod G Pillai and Sindu Vinod. Niranj's elder brother Sachin is married to Aishwarya who is a doctor. The marriage took place in 2020 and was attended by several celebrities, including Mohanlal, Mammootty, Jayaram, Parvathy, Lissy, Nedumudi Venu, Innocent, Nadiya Moidu, Shaji Kailas, Anney.