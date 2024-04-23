Fahadh Faasil describes how Malayalam cinema's biz model is different from rest of India's

Fahadh Faasil, who is on a roll with his recent release 'Aavesham' has pointed out the contrast between Malayalam cinema and the rest of Indian cinema. Despite his acclaimed performances in 'Kumbalangi Nights', 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram', 'Malik', 'Joji', and more, Faasil emphasized the ongoing lack of significant backing from OTT platforms for Malayalam cinema.

In a conversation with the YouTube channel Galatta Plus, Fahadh said: "The trade has grown for Malayalam cinema, but our cinema even now doesn’t have a solid back-up of an online streaming platform. We need to prove our mettle in theatres for any of these things to come in. Unlike the rest of India, where almost 80 per cent of films are sold even before the shoot is started, things are different for us."

The actor added: "Our model is not that, we need to finish the film and release the film to demonstrate its potential before it gains traction on OTT platforms. This approach has influenced our industry's cinematic culture, emphasising the importance of crafting compelling stories and producing quality content."

(With IANS inputs)