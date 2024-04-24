Malayalam
Entertainment

Police register cheating case against producers of ‘Manjummel Boys’

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 24, 2024 11:24 AM IST Updated: April 24, 2024 11:27 AM IST
'Manjummel Boys', directed by Chidambaram S Poduval, made history by becoming the first Malayalam film to amass Rs 200 crore in the global market. Photo | Imdb, Twitter
Topic | Entertainment News

The Maradu Police on Wednesday have registered a case against the producers of ‘Manjummel Boys’ based on a directive issued by the Ernakulam First Class Magistrate Court. A petition was filed by petitioner Siraj Valiyathara of Aroor who alleged that the producers of 'Manjummel Boys,' Parava Films and partner Shawn Antony, had promised him a 40 per cent share of the profits after the film's release, as he had invested Rs 7 crore in the project.

In his petition, Siraj claimed that the other producers had gone back on their word and had yet to provide him with any money, including the amount he invested for the film. The Maradu Police have booked a case against the producers on charges of cheating and conspiracy.

According to the complainant, he was approached by ‘the active partners of M/s Parava Films LLP for investing in the production of the film starring Soubin and other actors.’ The complainant, based on the assurances and promises made by the accused, entered into an agreement with Parava Films in November 30, 2022, to invest an amount of Rs 7 crore in different installments towards the project.
He also alleged that he was made to believe there was an investment of Rs 22 crore for the project, while the actual investment was below Rs 10 crore, out of which a total of Rs 7 crore was invested by the complainant himself. ‘Manjummel Boys’ has reportedly garnered around Rs 250 crores from box office collections, OTT and satellite rights.

