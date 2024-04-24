Malayalam
Amitabh Bachchan to play Ashwatthama in mythological sci-fi film 'Kalki 2898 AD'

Our Correspondent
Published: April 24, 2024 01:57 PM IST
The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Photos | Twitter
Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan will play the mythological character Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s upcoming magnum opus ‘Kalki 2898 AD’. Amitabh’s character was unveiled in a video projection at Nemawar, Madhya Pradesh as it is believed that Ashwatthama still walks the grounds of the holy city.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a glimpse of his character with a note saying, “It's been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution, the exposure to modern technology and above all, thee company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The video features the actor in his Ashwatthama avatar speaking Hindi, alongside a child inquiring about his character in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Big B who's shrouded in bandages tells the kid that his time has come to fight the ultimate battle.

The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. It had made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies and is a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacle set in the future.

