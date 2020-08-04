Khalid Rahman's 'Love', shot amid COVID crisis, eyes OTT release

Khalid Rahman's latest directorial venture, starring Shine Tom Chacko and Rajisha Vijayan, has been titled Love. It is apparently the only film which was shot entirely during the COVID days.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran released the first look poster of the film on social media.



Love is Khalid Rahman's third film after Anuraga Karikkinvellam and Unda. The film is produced by Ashiq Usman who had bankrolled the blockbuster Ancham Pathira.



The film was shot from June 22 to July 15 in compliance with the COVID containment restrictions.



The star cast include Veena Nandakumar, Johny Antony and Sudhi Koppa. Cinematography has been done by Jimshi Khalidh and editing by Noufal Abdullah. The makers are planning to release the film on OTT platforms.

