Actor Vijayakanth tests COVID-19 positive, admitted to hospital in Chennai

Actor-politician Vijayakanth has reportedly been tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment.

He has only mild symptoms, according to a statement issued by DMDK on Thursday morning. "He is fine and safe now," the statement said.

He got infected during one of his party's (DMDK) recent event, reported United News of India's report.

The 68-year-old actor who is also the founding member of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has reportedly been keeping unwell for the past few weeks.

Vijayakanth made his acting debut in the 70s with the Tamil film, Inikkum Ilamai. In an acting career spanning more than three decades, Vijayakanth has been a part of several commercial hits. He was last seen in Sagaptham. He is currently concentrating on his political career.