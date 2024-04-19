'Article 370', 'Anchakkallakokkan' and 'Siren': New OTT releases available for streaming this weekend

Looking for some fun ways to spent your weekend? If you are a movie lover, you should definitely spent some time catching up with some of the latest film releases that are now available on various OTT platforms.

Siren (Tamil)

The action thriller directed by Antony Bhagyaraj stars Jayam Ravi and Keerthy Suresh in the lead with Anupama Parameswaran, Yogi Babu and Samuthirakani playing prominent roles. The movie revolves around an honest ambulance driver in Kanchipuram who is sent to jail after being falsely accused of murdering his wife and friend Kathir. Years later, he sets out to avenge the death of his loved ones, while trying to reunite with his estranged daughter.

Streaming on Disney+Hotstar

Anchakkallakokkan (Malayalam)

Read Also: Anchakkallakokkan review | Chemban Vinod, Lukman Avaran star in an experimental police drama

The western crime drama inspired by Quentin Tarantino's style of filmmaking features a group of policemen investigating a land owners death. The film also explores the traditions of the land, including the Porattanadakam. The movie, set in the 1980s in the Kerala-Karnataka border, is directed by lead actor Chemban Vinod's brother Ullas Chemban.

Streaming on Prime Video

Yuva (Kannada)

The film marks actor and singer Raghavendra Rajkumar’s youngest son Yuva Rajkumar's debut. The film features Yuva as a young, promising wrestler whose world comes crashing down after he and his coach are accused of match fixing. 'Yuva', which is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, is a story of struggle and survival.

Available on Rent in Prime Video

Article 370 (Hindi)

The movie features special agent Zooni Haksar (Yami Gautam) who is tasked with a secret mission to curb the violence in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation Article 370. The film dwells on the conflicts in the region and how it shaped today's political scenario.

Streaming on Netflix